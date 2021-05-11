Taiwan Fights To Get WHO Invitation For World Health Assembly As China Opposes

Even though Taiwan bagged praises for its successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is still battling to get an invite from World Health Organization (WHO) decision-making body for the World Health Assembly that is scheduled to meet from May 24. The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 7 urged the United Nations (UN) health agency to invite the self-ruled democratic island. However, the US move was denounced by China on May 10 that claims Taiwan as its own territory. Blinken’s Friday statement came in line with other foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations (G7) who met this month in person in London.

However, the support for Taiwan receiving the WHO invite for World Health Assembly has frustrated China that continues to insist that the island has no right to conduct any separate foreign relations or even join global bodies. According to China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, Blinken’s call for the UN health agency “seriously violates the ‘one-China principle” and added that “China firmly deplores and rejects it.”

Taiwan had split with the Chinese mainland in 1949 after a civil war. Now even though both China and Taiwan have extensive trade ties, there are no official relations. Other governments also have no official ties with the island but the US government and some others have expressed support for Taiwan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan to fight till last minute

The support from over 50 nations including the United States and G7 that has prompted the WHO to soften its position on the island’s bid to participate in the World Health Assembly. Taiwan’s foreign ministry official has reportedly said that the island will continue to work together with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to fight for an invitation of the assembly to the last minute and do everything in power for their right to participate in the meeting.

WHO has reportedly stated that it up to the member states to invite Taiwan to the gathering. But Chunying said that “I want to emphasise once again that the Taiwan issue concerns China's core interests. China has no room for compromise.”

Image credits: AP