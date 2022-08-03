Taiwan Foreign Ministry 'welcomes' Nancy Pelosi-led Delegation's Visit; Read Statement

After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed for South Korea after concluding her one-day visit to Taiwan earlier in the day, the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement, welcoming Pelosi's visit along with the US Congressional delegation to the country.

The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry in its statement stated, "The group, which arrived on a US government plane, includes Gregory Meeks (D-NY), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Mark Takano (D-CA), Chair of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs; Suzan DelBene (D-WA), Vice Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee; Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Chair of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform; and Representative Andy Kim (D-NJ). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the Republic of China (Taiwan) warmly welcomes the delegation of US Congressional leaders led by Speaker Pelosi. Minister of Foreign Affairs Jaushieh Joseph Wu met the delegation at the airport on behalf of the government of Taiwan on the evening of August 2."

Further expressing appreciation for Nancy Pelosi for supporting Taiwan, it added, "Congresswoman Pelosi has served as Speaker of the House of Representatives since 2019, and previously from 2007 to 2011. She is the first and as yet the only woman to hold this position in US history. In her capacity as Speaker, she has often publicly expressed support for Taiwan. Representatives Meeks, Takano, DelBene, Krishnamoorthi, and Kim are all members of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus and have backed multiple Congressional bills, joint letters, and initiatives supportive of Taiwan."

During her visit to Taipei, which has been intensely criticised by China, the US House Speaker met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and stated that Washington will continue with its commitment to support the island country. In a joint press briefing with Ing-wen, Pelosi reiterated the US will continue to extend support to protect Taipei's democracy, sovereignty and security. "There is great enthusiasm for the US-Taiwan relationship. Security, governance and economy are three important parts. Our relationship is strong and we discussed how to make it stronger. Trade agreement possible soon," Pelosi stated.

China fumes over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

On Tuesday, moments after the US House Speaker's arrival, Beijing issued statements condemning the visit, and said that the trip “severely infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” and “gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” China’s Foreign Ministry warned of potentially “disastrous consequences” if Washington mishandled the situation between China and Taiwan. Following this, the People’s Liberation Army then announced via the official Xinhua News Agency that it would conduct live-fire exercises in the airspace and sea waters around the island of Taiwan for four days starting Thursday at noon, with detailed coordinates of locations.

Soon after Pelosi's departure on Wednesday, as many as six F-15 fighters and three tanker aircraft reportedly took off from the US base in Japan's Okinawa, in the south direction. The aircraft reportedly took off around 17:20 local time on Wednesday. Earlier on August 2, at least eight F-15 jet fighters took off from Japan's Kadena Air Base, ahead of her visit to Taipei.