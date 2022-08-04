Taiwan Gets Battle Ready As China Fires Missiles In Provocative Military Drills

Amid China's increasing military threats near the Taiwan Strait following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island nation, Taiwan is bracing up for any possible Chinese military offensives.

Taiwan's army has moved troops to the west, and coasts. It is expected to be a response to a Chinese destroyer fleet located 12 nautical miles off the coast of Taiwan.

The island country has also started the transfer of 155mm M114 howitzers and 120mm mortars closer to areas where the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is conducting its military exercises. According to Chinese media, PLA has deployed over 100 warplanes near Taiwan.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that it has resolved to uphold its sovereignty and guard its territory. It added that it seeks no escalation but stability and security of the region.

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China on Thursday carried out "precision missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait and in the waters off the eastern coast of the island nation as part of its military drills that have further spiked tensions in the region.

Earlier, Beijing had announced that military exercises by its air forces, navy and other departments were underway in areas near Taiwan.

Five ballistic missiles fired by China landed inside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said while calling it a "serious threat to Japan’s national security and the safety of the Japanese people."

The military drills were prompted by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

Taiwan has condemned China's "irrational action" that intends to jeopardise regional peace and alter the status quo.