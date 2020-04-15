Taiwan Health Officials Wear Pink Masks In Efforts To Break Gender Norms Amid COVID-19

Health officials in Taiwan were seen sporting the “pink” protective masks at a press conference defying the gender stereotypes and appropriation during the coronavirus pandemic. They wore the masks in response to an issue raised by a reporter in a press conference held on Sunday saying that the boys were mocked and teased for wearing pink coloured face masks at schools by the classmates. As a result of which, they refused to take precautions, thereby, many were exposed to the disease, the reporter said.

Led by Health Minister Chen Shih-chung, Taiwan's Epidemic Command Centre dismantled the gender “norms” and urged men to wear their masks irrespective of the colour. "It's fine for a man to wear pink," Chen was quoted as saying in the press conference. “Pink is for everyone and no colour is exclusive to girls or boys, Gender Equality lies at the heart of Taiwan values,” Ministry of foreign affairs, ROC, Taiwan quoted Chen on Twitter.

Taiwan recorded six deaths

Meanwhile, MP Wang Ting-yu wrote on his official handle on twitter, “In response to parents' concern that their sons are afraid to wear pink face masks to school, officials from Taiwan's Epidemic Command Centre led by Health Minister Chen Shih-chung today showed up at daily presser wearing pink face masks to challenge gender norms.” Releasing a caricature to shatter gender roles, the ministry wrote, “It is your mask when it protects you. No matter the colour,” as translated from Mandarin Chinese language on Twitter.

Having limited the COVID-19 spread, Taiwan has recorded six deaths despite the island's proximity and ties with China. The country has 393 confirmed cases, as it successfully planked the curve and in recent weeks lifted the movement restrictions, according to media reports. Taiwan had earlier accused the United Nations health agency of neglecting its suggestions in the preliminary stage of COVID-19 outbreak. WHO chief Tedros, however, accused Taiwan of “racial slurs” against him in an unusual Taiwan-China spat.

