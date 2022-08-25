Taiwan Increases Defence Budget By Record 14.9% For 2023 Amid Escalating China Tensions

Amid escalating tensions with China, the government of Taiwan on Thursday proposed a record defence budget for fiscal 2023 as the country's Armed Forces are keen to develop advanced weapons. The proposed budget of NTD (New Taiwan Dollar) 523.4 billion ($17.3 billion) is 14.9% higher than the allocation for 2022. The amount includes NTD108.3 for new, cutting-edge combat jets and initiatives to improve the capability of sea and air combat, and if another special fund is included, the total budget would rise to NTD 586.3 billion, Nikkei Asia reported.

According to reports, the proposed budget has sought the approval of the Legislative Yuan, which would convene for a new session in September. In addition to the regular defence budget, Taiwanese lawmakers passed an additional spending measure in January for a five-year special defence budget of about NTD 8.6 billion. However Chinese defence spending also increased this year, by 7.1%, to 1.45 trillion yuan ($211 billion), in comparison to the 6.8% increase in 2021.

After the growing Chinese threat in the Indo-Pacific region, the Taiwanese government has come under increasing pressure to overhaul the military, particularly by bolstering reservist personnel, putting more emphasis on asymmetrical armaments, and establishing civilian units. During his visit to Taipei in July, former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper urged Taiwan to expand its current four-month compulsory military training for conscripts to at least one year and include women.

Taiwan's former Armed Forces chief urges govt to focus on cost-effective weapons

In order to upgrade its military, Taiwan has been urged by successive US administrations to buy more affordable, mobile, and durable weapons. Some powerful figures in Taiwan, like Lee Hsi-min, the former Chief of General Staff of Taiwan's Armed Forces, have also supported this idea. Lee advised the Taiwanese government to give priority to more durable and cost-effective weapons. "Conventional weapons such as tanks, submarines and aircraft have high opportunity costs. If you spend your money on these big weapons, you don't have resources for smaller ones," he told Nikkei Asia.

As Taiwan battles to counter rising Chinese aggression, the concerns over Taipei's capability to defend itself have grown after Beijing conducted its biggest-ever military drills in the Asia-Pacific region. The military drills were conducted in retaliation to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled democratic island on August 2. Notably, China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-government for more than seven decades. However, Taipei has countered Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic ties with democracies, particularly the United States, which China frequently opposes.

Image: AP