Taiwan Invited To State Funeral Of Japan's Assassinated Ex-PM Shinzo Abe On Sept 27

Japan has invited Taiwan and 195 diplomatic allies for the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last month. The state funeral of Shinzo Abe is due to be held at the Nippon Budokon in Tokyo on September 27, Jiji Press reported. Abe passed away on July 8 after he was shot dead in Nara while delivering a speech ahead of the election.

The announcement regarding who will represent Taiwan at the state funeral of Shinzo Abe has not been made yet, Taiwan News reported. Notably, Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te visited Japan to attend a private funeral service of Shinzo Abe.

After Shinzo Abe's death, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said she was "shocked beyond words" at his passing away. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Tsai Ing-wen announced that she has directed government agencies of Taiwan to fly flags at half mast on July 11 to mourn the demise of Shinzo Abe.

Lauding support of Abe for Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen said, "During his lifetime, Dr. Abe gave Taiwan a lot of support and consideration. we will never forget this. I believe that even in heaven, I am sure you will watch over the democracy of the Indo-Pacific region." As per the report, Shinzo Abe during his lifetime expressed sympathy for Taiwan's situation in the face of China's increasing aggressiveness.

Shinzo Abe's state funeral

The Japanese government has announced that the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will take place at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. The funeral will take place for about an hour and around 6,400 people from Japan and foreign countries are expected to attend it. The Japanese government in the cabinet meeting has decided to spend about 249.4 million yen on organizing the state funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe. It will be the second state funeral for a former PM in Japan since the second world war.

Earlier, a state funeral for former Japanese PM Shigeru Yoshida was organized in 1967. Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno has announced that the government has decided to make the ceremony "simple and solemn." US Vice President Kamala Harris will be travelling to Japan to attend the state funeral. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel are also expected to attend the ceremony.

Image: AP