Taiwan Is All Set To Welcome A US Trade Delegation Next Week; What It Means

Taiwan and the United States are set to hold trade talks next week, with a delegation led by Terry McCartin, the top US official responsible for trade with China, visiting the island from January 14-17. The visit, announced by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday, will include officials from other government agencies and follows a series of trips by US government officials to Taiwan since President Joe Biden took office. In June, the US agreed to launch trade negotiations with Taiwan, which have included virtual sessions and an in-person meeting in New York.

According to a report from the Financial Times, the talks, which will focus on a range of issues including agricultural and digital trade, the role of state-owned enterprises, labour, environmental, and anti-corruption standards, are expected to be followed by additional rounds of negotiations. The US delegation will travel on commercial aircraft and is in contact with the state department about security arrangements, according to a US official. The USTR emphasized that the talks will be held "in accordance" with the US "one China" policy as well as the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which establishes a legal framework for unofficial relations between the US and Taiwan.

The risk of tensions with China

While Taiwan has not been included in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Washington's flagship trade initiative with the region, the Biden administration has been seeking to expand the US economic relationship with the island. The acceleration of the trade negotiations could cause tensions with China, which opposes any trade initiative between Taipei and Washington. The visit by Nancy Pelosi, the then-Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, to Taiwan last summer sharply raised tensions with China, putting Biden in a difficult position.

Biden and Xi Jinping, China's president, met at the G20 in Indonesia in November in an attempt to steady their relationship, but the expansion of the trade talks with Taiwan could complicate matters. The US has no formal diplomatic ties with Taipei but has a long-standing commitment to providing the island with the means to defend itself. The Taiwan Relations Act requires the US to sell defensive arms to Taiwan and states that "any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by other than peaceful means" would be of "grave concern" to the US.