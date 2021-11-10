Taiwan: More Than 600 US Troops Participated In Over 100 Programs In Island Since 2019

The Taiwan Defence Ministry has revealed the number of US troops who have visited the country over the past two years. In the biennial report published by Taiwan's Defence Ministry, the country has informed that hundreds of US troops have visited Taiwan for more than 100 different training programs, reported Sputnik. As per the report, an almost equal number of Taiwanese troops travelled to the United States for training programs.

The biennial report viewed by the South China Morning Post has revealed that around 2800 American and Taiwanese troops participated in nearly 384 exchange programs between September 2019 to August 2021, reported Sputnik. The number of troops includes 542 Taiwanese military personnel who travelled to the US for participating in 175 different programs. Furthermore, 618 US troops attended 107 programs in Taiwan. As per the report, 1639 military personnel from Taiwan and the US participated in 102 other programs. The report, however, did not mention the location of the program which involved the participation of 1639 personnel from both countries.

Taiwan President acknowledges presence of US troops in Taiwan

Earlier in October, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in an interview with CNN had acknowledged the presence of US troops on the soil of Taiwan for training. However, Tsai Ing-wen did not reveal the number of US troops who were present in Taiwan for training purposes. She further added that they have cooperation with the US to bolster their defence abilities. Speaking to CNN, the Taiwanese President urged the regional countries including Japan, South Korea and Australia to support Taiwan. Tsai Ing-wen further stated that she was open to talks with China. Furthermore, she added that if Taiwan came under attack from China, regional democracies and the US would help them.

It is worth noting that China and Taiwan separated during a civil war in 1949. However, China sees democratic Taiwan as a breakaway province, but the island nation claims sovereignty. Chinese authorities try to isolate Taiwan internationally by prohibiting Taiwan from the United Nations and other international organizations, according to AP. Taiwan has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies, including the United States. The Chinese government has repeatedly opposed the decision of Taiwan in engaging with other nations.

(Inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)