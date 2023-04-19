Taiwan ‘most Dangerous Flashpoint’ In US-China Rivalry, Singapore’s PM Lee Warns

Taiwan is the "most dangerous flashpoint" between rival superpower blocs the United States and the People's Republic of China, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned during his 45-minute speech in the parliament, adding that the risks of a “miscalculation or mishap” were growing minute-by-minute. Affirming Singapore's adherence to PRC's 'One-China policy' with respect to the self-administered island of Taiwan that Beijing considers as its own sovereign inalienable territory, Lee vouched for “peaceful development of cross-strait relations”.

In Tuesday's parliament speech that heavily touched upon foreign policy and geopolitics, Singapore's premier underscored the ascendant risk of regional destabilisation and threat to the security of Maritime Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific. Prime Minister Hsien Loong highlighted Beijing and Washington's divergent views as the leading cause of the rift.

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) vehemently launches veiled warnings against "external interference" by the US in the self-governed island. In a speech at the Great Hall of the People, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to “resolutely carry out major struggles against separatism and interference” and “firmly grasp the initiative in cross-strait relations" referring to Washington's international efforts to pressurise China to respect Taiwan's status quo.

Chinese President pledged to step up international cooperation on the Taiwan question and to push the China-centered diplomatic and historical narrative. Xi maintained that Beijing will “make more friends” in the global arena and actively engage in “major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics” during the “turbulent international environment.”

In Beijing, there's a belief that Washington has been seeking to undermine its interests and snub China’s overall growth. In the Biden administration, there's strong bipartisan consensus that “China’s growing strength and assertiveness is becoming a grave threat to the globe," Lee told the lawmakers on April 18. “China considers Taiwan as the most important issue and the One-China principle is the reddest of its red lines,” Lee said. The latter furthermore maintained that while Singapore shares good relations with Beijing, there's an "alternative narrative” existing in the West against the People's Republic of China. There's one thought that is gaining currency in the Western world giving rise to the cross-strait tensions: A “broader ideological issue of democracy versus autocracy."

“This is even though most countries, including most Western countries, have officially adopted one-China policies. This difference of views is very worrying,” the Singaporean leader noted.

'Neither side can win': Lee on Ukraine conflict

Lee called the drifting narratives in US and China about each other "a very worrying outlook." But we still hope that relations between US and China do not get worse and that both sides can keep lines of communication open, and with time to actually repair the relationship on the basis of mutual trust and respect,” the 71-year-old Singaporean leader, noted.

The latter also invoked the Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California which sparked indifference and criticism in Beijing. The military drills by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the vicinity of the Taiwan Strait have heightened tensions and are pushing the two sides closer to a confrontation, according to Lee. Prime Minister of Singapore, 71, also labelled the war in Ukraine as a "deadlocked" conflict "with no good outcome in sight."