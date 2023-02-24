Taiwan Must 'beef Up Its Preparations For War': Defence Min Amid Rising Tension With China

Amid looming tensions with China and invasion fears, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng, who has served in the military for 40 years, asserted that it is Taiwan's most crucial time. According to a statement made in an interview with Commonwealth magazine, he said the nation must swiftly "beef up its preparations for war." When questioned about the possibility of an invasion, Chiu voiced his certainty that China would not be able to annex Taiwan in a matter of two weeks. He further said that “Taiwan can survive, as long as we are supplied,” adding that allies could be relied upon to do so.

Stressing that the entire island of Taiwan would turn into a battle zone if hostilities broke out, he said: “Once Taiwan is at war, there will be no front and no rear supply, it will all be one war zone ... there are many ways to get to the outside world, and there are also networks and communications that can break the blockade, and there are ways to survive if we can find the gaps.” He stressed that Taiwan would not be subject to a dictatorship imposed by the Chinese Communist Party. “The people of Taiwan are used to freedom and democracy and cannot accept one-party rule," he noted.

China asks foreign nations to stop hyping up 'today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan'

China is "deeply worried" about the war in Ukraine escalating and the potential for things to go out of hand, said Qin Gang, the Chinese Foreign Minister, on Tuesday. In a speech, Qin urged certain countries to "immediately stop fueling the fire", adding that these countries also needed to "stop hyping up 'today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan'." He added, "We stand firmly against any form of hegemony, against any foreign interference in China’s affairs." In keeping with the Kremlin, which refers to the conflict as a "special military operation" meant to safeguard Russia's own security. Beijing has refrained from denouncing Moscow's offensive against Ukraine or calling it a "invasion."

Meanwhile, amid rising tensions between the US and China, it has come to light that Washington is planning to send around 200 soldiers to Taiwan for special training.

As per Sputnik report, the training will be held for an expansion of the small but controversial US Marine contingent of 30 stationed in Taiwan. Notably, the Chinese government has strongly opposed US troops on the island, as Beijing sees Taiwan as part of Chinese territory, which is now being supported by western countries.