Taiwan On 'high Alert' As 24 Chinese Aircraft, 6 Vessels Detected In Its Air Defence Zone

At least 24 Chinese aircraft and six vessels have encroached the sovereign Taiwanese territory in an act of military belligerence, the Taiwan Defence Ministry said in a statement, according to ANI. The incursions occurred just two days after China con its large-scale military drills that overlapped the 12 nautical miles of the island's waters. Beijing's PLA carried out the live fire exercises as a retaliatory response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to the island despite threats made by Chinese officials.

“Six PLAN vessels and 24 PLA aircraft around our surrounding region were detected today (August 12, 2022) until 1700(GMT+8). #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft in CAP, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems,” Taiwan Defence Ministry said in a tweet.

PLA to regularly conduct combat readiness patrols in Taiwan Strait

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence has remained on high alert since the PLA concluded military drills. “While PLA Eastern Theater announced that they have finished their joint military operation and will conduct routine patrol, ROCArmedForces will adjust how we deploy our forces considering multiple factors including troop morale and threats, without letting our guard down,” the ministry tweeted. Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu slammed PRC for flexing military muscle and encircling Taiwan during freedom of navigation exercises. Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying stressed that the situation was entirely caused by Speaker Pelosi and other US politicians. "The US is the unprovoked provocateur and creator of the crisis," she told reporters at a briefing.

After China concluded its military drills near Taiwan, PLA’s Eastern Theater Command announced that it was successful in its mission and had managed to effectively test the troops’ joint operation combat capacity, Global Times reported. It also asserted that the PLA will regularly conduct combat readiness patrols in the sensitive Taiwan Strait. China had also warned the US that it will observe Washington trying to escalate tensions as an acting force for the separatists. "We will be vigilant against politicians from some countries undermining the political foundation for exchanges with China and undermining the UN Charter and the post-World War II international system," Yi said.