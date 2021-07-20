Taiwan Opens Representative Office In Lithuania, To Use Its Own Name Amid China Opposition

Taiwan has announced that it will open a representative office in Lithuania, a positive sign in Taiwan's diplomatic relations with foreign countries, which have been subject to persistent pressure from China for decades. According to the island's foreign ministry, the offices will work to improve economic and trade links, as well as cooperation in various other areas. The office will be referred to as "Taiwan," rather than "Chinese Taipei," as it is known in other nations, in order to avoid offending Beijing, which claims the island as its own but lacks diplomatic recognition.

"The governments of Taiwan and Lithuania have mutually agreed after intensive negotiations that Taiwan will soon establish a representative office in the Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius," Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu stated. "The name of the representative office will be `The Taiwanese representative office in Lithuania.' The ministry of foreign affairs is aggressively working on the preparations," he added. In 2020, the first-ever Taiwanese representative office outside of Taiwan was opened in Somaliland.

While Chinese pressure has cut the island's recognised diplomatic relations to just 15, de facto embassies maintain informal links with all major countries. Lithuania will open an office in Taiwan in the autumn, according to Wu. "I, therefore, believe that Taiwan and Lithuania's economic and trade exchanges, cooperation in various fields, as well as the friendships between people will all be enhanced, despite their geographical distance,'' Wu said. The last time Taiwan established a representative office in Europe was in 2003 in Bratislava, Slovakia.

China's constant restrictions on Taiwan

Taiwan's unofficial contacts with other countries are also restricted by China's diplomatic and economic muscle, along with its poaching of Taiwan's formal diplomatic partners. Under pressure from China, Guyana denied Taiwan's request to build a trade and investment office in the South American country in February. Zhu Fenglian, the cabinet's Taiwan affairs office spokesperson, said on social media on Tuesday, July 20, that China "urged Lithuania to adhere to the one-China principle and not send the wrong signals to forces behind Taiwan independence."

Zhu did not specify any steps China would take in retaliation but said nothing Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party-led government does would "change the fact that Taiwan is a part of China." The Taiwanese government has long sought greater ties with the Baltic republics, noting the fact they share a history of authoritarian leaders as well as their commitment to multiparty democracy and liberal principles.