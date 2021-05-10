Taiwan: Pilots Of China Airlines To Be Quarantined Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

In a bid to curb the spread of a new wave of the deadly COVID-19 virus, Taiwan will be placing all pilots working for China Airlines into a 14-day mandatory quarantine. This comes in as the recent surge in cases has been linked to pilots working for the airline. The decision, however, is expected to impact all of the airline’s operations, including cargo. According to the reports by Simple Flying, many pilots working for the airline stayed at the same airport hotel.

Soon after that, the hotel became the source of at least 35 new infections. Pilots will be released from quarantine after two weeks only after they receive a negative test result. This will lead to a delay in how many flights the airline can operate to and from Taiwan. Also, there will likely be at least a two-week delay in the transportation of goods as China Airlines is Taiwan’s major airline for cargo operations. However, China Airlines still plans to operate some flights to the country. The airline will be splitting its pilots into two groups in order to avoid all pilots being quarantined at the same time. Until things return to normal, the airline will prioritize cargo import and export operations.

Criticised by opposition

In another significant development, Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang lambasted the local Taiwanese reporters saying that the island’s Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-Chung is “not a god” as Taiwan registered 8 new cases of the novel coronavirus. At a regular COVID-19 briefing, the Taiwanese premier defended the health minister saying if he had reborn still he could not prevent the outbreak and every calamity that occurred within the island nation. Tseng-chang’s remarks came as Taiwan ramped up contact tracing and other containment measures due to new domestic COVID-19 cases related to a Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport quarantine hotel, according to the local media outlet Focus Taiwan.

A housekeeping manager at the airport hotel, a worker in the catering department, two workers in the housekeeping department, and at least 3 family members of one of the housekeeping staff tested positive to the COVID-19 contributing to the fresh outbreak in Taiwan, which had largely controlled the pandemic during the first wave. The CECC identified over 100 people that came in contact with the hotel staff that tested positive. Taiwan’s health minister Shih-Chung was criticized by the opposition party Kuomintang for relaxing the COVID-19 protocols and allowing the overseas pilots to mix with Taiwanese pilots during the hotel quarantine.

IMAGE: Pixabay/AP