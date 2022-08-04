Taiwan President Calls Out China For Firing Missiles; 'Will Defend Our Sovereignty'

China fired five ballistic missiles into Japan's exclusive economic zone as part of a set of nine missiles launched around the island of Taiwan on Thursday. Following the launch of the missiles, the President of the island country, Tsai Ing-wen expressed disappointment over China's act, and reiterated that Taiwan will continue to defend its 'sovereignty, security, and democracy.'

The Taiwanese President took to Twitter and said, "With China initiating military exercises in areas around Taiwan today, we call on Beijing to act with reason and exercise restraint. Taiwan will not escalate conflict, but we will resolutely defend our sovereignty, our security and our democracy."

Meanwhile, United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday landed in Tokyo, just a day after her visit to Taiwan. China has been fuming over Pelosi's visit to the island country and had earlier warned of consequences. It is also pertinent to mention that Japan is a staunch ally of the US and has decades of tension with China.

Chinese Missiles Fired Near Taiwan Land In Japan

Five missiles launched by China during military drills near Taiwan landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. The development has been confirmed by the Japanese government. It is the first time that a ballistic missile belonging to the Chinese military had landed within Japanese waters, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said. "This is a grave issue that concerns our country's national security and the safety of the people," Kishi was quoted by Kyodo News.

As per the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, long-range rocket artillery was fired in the Taiwan Strait and conventional missiles were launched into waters to the east of Taiwan. The military drills were prompted by Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Defense Ministry of Taiwan stated that it tracked the release of Dongfeng series missiles. The ministry also said it tracked long-distance rockets and ammunition firing in remote islands in Wuqiu, Matsu and Dongyin.