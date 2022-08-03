US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen and was honoured with the ‘Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon’ as China continues to use different channels to criticise her visit to the island. President Tsai welcomed Pelosi and described her as an “outstanding stateswoman”, adding that “we are truly grateful to you for making this visit to Taiwan''. She further called Pelosi one of Taiwan’s most longstanding friends. Extending “heartfelt gratitude” to the US House speaker, the Taiwanese President said that she has “great admiration” for her.

Tsai even said that Taiwan will “do whatever it takes to maintain the country's peace and stability”. Stressing that Taipei wants to cooperate and work together with all democracies around the globe to safeguard democratic values, Tsai said: “Taiwan will not back down."

Pelosi, who arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, addressed the parliament in Taipei on Wednesday ahead of her meeting with the island's President. Taking to Twitter, America's third highest official said it was her "privilege" to accept the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon on behalf of US Congress.

It is my great and humble privilege to accept on behalf of the Congress the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon: a symbol of America’s strong and enduring friendship with Taiwan.



Join me & President @iingwen for this special presentation. https://t.co/1etOJHuIT5 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 3, 2022

Pelosi addresses Taiwan's parlaiment

Earlier, hours after pushing China-US ties to a new low and arriving in the self-ruled democratic island that Beijing considers its own territory, Pelosi addressed parliament in Taipei. While Taiwan’s Vice President of the Legislative Yuan, Tsai Chi-Chang hailed Washington as a “true friend”, the US House Speaker said that she is in Taiwan to “listen and learn”. Pelosi also told Taiwan’s parliament’s deputy head that Taiwan is “one of the freest societies” and that the “US chip bill is a good opportunity”. The US House Speaker asserted that she comes in friendship and peace.

The first US House Speaker to arrive in Taiwan since 1997, Pelosi told Taiwan’s parliament “Purposes of this visit are the security of our people (global security), economics and governance. We want to increase inter-Parliamentary dialogue.”

“We want to listen & learn from you on how to go ahead together,” she added.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday prompting a range of reactions from China, which had previously warned of “unprecedented consequences”. It is to mention that even though China has never ruled Taiwan, the mainland still considers the self-ruled democratic island as its own territory. China has not only issued staunch criticism against countries developing diplomatic ties with Taiwan but has also threatened to use military force to claim authority over Taipei.

Image: AP