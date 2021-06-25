Taiwan President Pledges To Support Freedom In Hong Kong After Apple Daily's Closure

After Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily published its final edition, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on June 24 expressed regret over the closure of the media outlet. In a long Facebook post, Tsai said that free Taiwan will continue to support freedom for Hong Kong. She added that the daily was a beachhead for those who are not afraid of authoritarian rule, long for democracy and pursue freedom.

Tsai pledged Taiwan’s continued support and expressed hope that the yearning for freedom and democracy deep in the hearts of Hong Kong people will one day make the “Pearl of the Orient” shine again. She also noted that the international community is on the side of the people of Hong Kong, worrying about the regression of liberal democracy in the former British colony. “Freedom-loving people should support each other,” Tsai said.

Apple Daily shuts down

Meanwhile, Apple Daily's decision to cease operations comes amid China's increasing crackdown on pro-democracy voices. The publication decided to shut down after its reports were accused of breaching a national security law, leading to the detention of five editors and executives and a freeze on company assets. According to the Associated Press, the final edition was a tribute to its readers with the headline: “Hong Kongers bid a painful farewell in the rain”.

In recent years, the newspaper became increasingly outspoken, criticizing Chinese and Hong Kong authorities for limiting the city’s freedoms not found in mainland China. It even accused them of reneging on a promise to protect them for 50 years after the 1997 handover from Britain. While pro-democracy media outlets still exist online, it was the only print newspaper of its kind left in the city.

‘Sad day for media freedom’ in HK

Following its closure, United States President Joe Biden on Thursday also expressed dismay. Biden remarked the shutting down of Apple Daily as a 'sad day for media freedom in Hong Kong and globally'. Calling out China's aggressive measures to curb free speech, Biden stated that the Apple Daily, which was viewed as a 'much-needed bastion of independent journalism' has ceased publishing.

Biden further stated that 'Journalism is not a crime' He added that people in Hong Kong have the right to freedom of the press. Hitting out in Beijing, the US President said that China is denying basic liberties and assaulting the democratic institutions of Hong Kong. Biden further added that the US will continue supporting the people of Hong Kong.

(Image: AP)



