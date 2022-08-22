Taiwan President Seeks To Bolster 'US CHIPS Act' To Cut Out China & Secure Supply Chain

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday met with the US state of Indiana's Governor Eric Holcomb and stressed the importance of bolstering the 'US CHIPS Act' through the supply chain. The CHIPS Act was passed by US Congress in July 2022 with the goal of bolstering American semiconductor supply chains, domestic semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, along with the economy and national security. During the meeting with Governor Holcomb, President Ing-wen also stated that Taiwan is prepared to expand its partnership with democratic allies in the development of sustainable supply chains for semiconductors, or "democracy chips," Taiwan's Business Weekly Magazine reported.

Governor Holcomb's trip to Taiwan follows the visits of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a US delegation led by Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts. The recent back-to-back visits of the US high-profile officials have fumed the Chinese government which considers Taiwan as its own territory. According to a statement from Indiana Governor's office, he landed in Taiwan on Sunday, August 21, for a four-day visit which will be centred on economic cooperation, especially on semiconductors.

A warm welcome to @GovHolcomb on his first visit to #Taiwan🇹🇼! We’re excited to renew links with good friends & deepen our partnership with the great #US🇺🇸 state of #Indiana. Wishing the delegation of trade, industry & academia representatives a productive 4-day stay. pic.twitter.com/OAj5scb9gy — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) August 21, 2022

Taiwanese President calls for further dialogues with US

In her opening remarks during the meeting with Holcomb, the Taiwanese President highlighted the emerging tensions in the region and called for additional dialogues. Taiwan has been confronted by military threats from China, in and around the Taiwan Strait. At this moment, democratic allies must stand together and boost cooperation in all areas. Building on our existing foundation of collaboration, I look forward to our supporting one another, and advancing hand in hand, forging closer relations and creating even deeper cooperation," President Ing-wen added.

Holcomb stresses on deepening ties with Taiwan

Meanwhile, Holcomb stressed the economic significance of his visit and said that Indiana is one of the top states in the US for direct foreign investment, with as many as10 Taiwanese companies based in the region. “We both seek to deepen and enhance our already excellent cooperation that we have established over the years,” he remarked. Further, the Governor is also expected to meet officials from the semiconductor industry in an attempt to promote academic and technological cooperation between Taiwan and the state of Indiana.

I landed in Taipei to kick off an economic development trip in Taiwan & South Korea. Indiana's home to 10 Taiwanese & 12 South Korean businesses. This week marks my 2nd trip to South Korea as Governor & I'm proud to be the first governor to visit Taiwan since before the pandemic. — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) August 21, 2022

Image: AP