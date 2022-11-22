Taiwan President Slammed For Condoling Biden’s Dog’s Death, Not Famous Giant Panda

Taiwan's leader Tsai Ing-wen on Monday attracted backlash for her indifference about the death of a popular panda named Tuan Tuan but condoling the death of US President Joe Biden's dog Champ's demise in 2021. Male giant panda Tuan Tuan – a messenger of cross-Straits bonds— died at Taipei City's zoo two days ago on Saturday, last week.

The 18-year-old panda passed after his heart ceased to beat, zoo authorities said in a statement. While people of both China and Taiwan expressed regret at the death of the creature, the secessionist Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) maintained silence on the tragedy. People in China called out at the Taiwanese leader's hypocrisy, saying that she was more regretful about the American leader's pet than the panda Tuan Tuan. When Biden's first dog Champ passed away, Tsai tweeted: "From one animal lover to another, I am so sorry for your loss," condoling the death of his "beloved" 13-year-old German Shepherd.

Ties between Beijing and Taiwan soured after PRC cut off contact in 2016 shortly after the election of President Tsai Ing-wen, a democratically leaning premier.

Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sePqXBIAsE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 19, 2021

Panda Tuan Tuan and his partner Yuan Yuan was gifted to Taiwan

Chinese mainland had specially sent the panda Tuan Tuan and his partner Yuan Yuan to Taiwan after a visit of then chairman of the Kuomintang (KMT) party Lien Chan to the mainland in 2005. The now-deceased panda visited the self-ruled island in 2008. As his health deteriorated, experts from China visited the zoo to inspect Tuan Tuan last week. He was suspected to have a malignant brain tumor and his condition had taken a turn for the worse, according to Associated Press. The giant panda and his mate, Yuan Yuan, were gifted to the zoo in 2008 as a token of warm ties between China and Taiwan.

Credit: AP

As Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen maintained silence, the office of former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou expressed regret in a statement saying that the panda represented the will for a thriving exchange between people of China and Taiwan, as well as sincere communication. “We hope that more animals like ‘Tuan Tuan’ would appear in the future to promote integration and people-to-people exchanges of the two sides. We also hope Tsai Ing-wen could practically promote civilian exchanges and clear up contradictions between the two sides,” the office of the former Taiwanese leader said. Champ Biden, one of two German shepherds belonging to the President of the US died in 2021 aged 13 years old at their home in Delaware.