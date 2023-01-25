Taiwan President Tells Pope Francis 'war With China Not An Option'

In a letter dispatched to the Vatican on pope Francis' annual World Day of Peace message on the occasion of Lunar New Year, [Year of the Rabbit 2023], Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said that an armed conflict with China “is absolutely not an option."

Although, the Taiwanese leader reiterated that "peaceful relations" with Beijing cannot exist as long as PRC does not recognise the island's sovereignty, as per a letter accessed by VOA.

Taiwan's President noted that the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine that has dragged on for nearly 11 months has highlighted the need among the countries to preserve regional security and to seek peaceful resolution of conflicts. She, furthermore, reiterated that “peace and stability” across the Taiwan Strait were integral for establishing diplomatic bilateral ties with Beijing.

“Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction,” Tsai's letter to Pope Francis, as cited by the outlet, read on Wednesday.

China may invade Taiwan before 2024 deadline: US Navy chief

Earlier, the head of the US Navy and chief of naval operations, Admiral Mike Gilday, had warned that there may be an increasing possibility that the Chinese must be planning a Ukraine-style invasion of Taiwan before the 2024 deadline. He echoed United States' former head of Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Philip Davidson's warnings fired last year that Beijing could take the island nation with coercion and force before 2027. “When we talk about the 2027 window, in my mind that has to be a 2022 window or potentially a 2023 window,” Gilday was quoted as saying to the Atlantic Council.

Similar concerns were raised by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who warned that the invasion of Ukraine could be replicated in East Asia, and like Ukraine, the region could witness instability as China might plan to invade the island like its ally Russia. Countries in East Asia must respond as “one” and remain united in the face of the rising belligerence, Kishida had insisted at a press conference in London via a translator. “Collaboration among countries sharing universal values becomes ever more vital," he had stressed.

Former Republican President of the United States, Donald Trump had resonated similar far-ranging claims of Taiwan's invasion at "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Chinese President Xi Jinping will use Russia's strategy in Ukraine to attack Taiwan and take back control, he warned, adding that "China’s going to be next" to launch an all-out invasion "aggressively."