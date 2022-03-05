Taiwan President Vows To Assess Infra As Mass Power Outage Affects 5 Million People

After over five million people were left without electricity, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has offered an apology to the public for the widespread power breakdown, further pledging to assess infrastructure and enhance grid dependability. She made these comments after visiting the Xingda (Hsinta) power plant's main switch station in Kaohsiung City on Friday. According to The Epoch Times, Tsai stated that the electricity outage was the consequence of ‘human negligence’.

Furthermore, the power disruptions commenced at 9 a.m. (local time) on Thursday, impacting major cities like Taipei, New Taipei, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Changhua, Keelung, Taoyuan, Hualien, as well as Miaoli, as per local media reports. Taiwan's economic affairs minister, Wang Meihua, also stated that an accident has happened at a power facility in the southern part of the nation, citing a report by the state-run Central News Agency, BBC reported.

Premier Su Tseng-chang has asked the Ministry of Economic Affairs to launch an inquiry

In addition to this, Tsai Ing-wen further revealed that Premier Su Tseng-chang has asked the Ministry of Economic Affairs to launch an inquiry and produce a complete report on the occurrence within three days. Taiwanese President pushed the Ministry of Economic Affairs to evaluate employee training and power plant safety saying, “We must improve the goal of grid decentralization and resilience, conduct a thorough review of the existing grid design, and speed up the necessary re-planning and adjustment,” The Epoch Times reported.

Following widespread power outage, Taiwan Power Company stated on Friday that its chairman Yang Wei-fuu as well as general manager Chung Bin-li had resigned as a result of the event, according to local news outlet Taiwan News. Further, the citizens who have suffered due to the disruptions will be compensated with a 5% to 10% discount on their electricity bills, while industrial clients will be compensated based on the severity of the damage, the Taiwan News reported.

According to the Taipei Times, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Premier Su Tseng-chang has also apologised on behalf of the government.

Meanwhile, the power outage occurred as former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reached Taipei on Wednesday evening for a four-day tour, during which he was scheduled to meet with Tsai. Due to a power interruption, as per The Epoch Times, the live-streaming of their conference was momentarily canceled one hour before it started.

Thank you, Secretary @MikePompeo, for your commitment to upholding our nation’s security & strengthening #Taiwan-#US ties. This honour is a symbol of #Taiwan’s gratitude for your contributions to our partnership. pic.twitter.com/aF08mNRuhh — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) March 3, 2022

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock/ Representative Image)