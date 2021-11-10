Taiwan Prez Wants To Visit Lithuania After COVID Pandemic Ends, Calls It A 'brave Nation'

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-Wen, on Tuesday, expressed her willingness to visit Lithuania once the COVID pandemic completely ends but stopped short of revealing any details or timeline for the same. Speaking on a podcast run by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which she chairs, Ing-Wen asserted that Lithuania was a “brave” country. Earlier this year, the Baltic nation made headlines after it pulled out of an economic group led by China prompting the Xi Jinping administration to deem it as a renegade state.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese leader said that Taipei had never halted its diplomatic relationship with Vilnius, even during the COVID pandemic. However, the global health crisis had prevented her from making official trips to Europe, as reported by Taiwan news. On Tuesday, the Taiwanese leader said that she would definitely make a visit to Lithuania if and whenever conditions allow. Notably, Lithuania has a diplomatic office on an island, a move that China completely denounces.

Lithuania gave nod to Taiwan’s ‘representative office’

Earlier, the Lithuanian government gave a nod to Taiwan for opening its own “representative office”. However, since China considers the self-ruled democratic island as its own, it criticised the nation-building separate diplomatic relations with Taiwan. While China recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and expelled the Baltic nation’s top representative to Beijing as the Baltic nation allowed self-governing Taiwan to open an office under its own name, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman spoke with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on 13 August.

Lithuania pulls out of 17+1

In May, Lithuania said that it was quitting the Chinese-led 17+1 grouping and asked other European countries to quit it as well. In an email written to POLITICO, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis asserted that there was “no such thing as 17+1 anymore” adding that his country was out of it for “practical purpose”. Accusing the “16+ 1” project of dividing the bloc, he said that it was “high time” for the European Union (EU) to shift to a “more uniting” and “efficient” 27+1 format.

(Image: Ingrida Šimonytė/Ing-Wen/Twitter)