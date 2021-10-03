Taiwan: Protestors Spray Black Paint On Xi Jinping's Portrait To Mark China's National Day

On China's National Day, Hong Kong activists organised anti-China protests in Taiwan, urging the people of the maritime republic to increase efforts to block the inflow of "Chinese money" into their economy. These pro-democracy groups were protesting against the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) harsh behaviour and warning of China's continued attempts to infiltrate the democratic island's media and political life, Radio Free Asia reported.

The activists also voiced their opposition to Hong Kong's National Security Law, which was enacted last year, and expressed concern that Taiwan may face a similar fate if it is not vigilant about who or what it allows in. Meanwhile, protestors also sprayed black paint on a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Hong Kongers, Tibetans, Uyghurs hold anti-China protests in London, Washington

A Hongkonger named Sky remarked that China's totalitarian system was founded on October 1, therefore they, the downtrodden, are giving them the "gift of protest" in exchange. Sky further said that those who live in a free and democratic Taiwan will be delivering a portrait of Xi Jinping to China as congratulations.

Meanwhile, Radio Free Asia reported that Hong Kong groups have called for Taiwan's 23 million citizens to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and for democratic reforms in Hong Kong and Macau. Hundreds of Hong Kongers, Tibetans and Uyghurs took part in a series of protests in London and Washington on China's National Day.

Protesters demanded Tibet's and Hong Kong's independence from Chinese rule. They waved Tibetan and Taiwanese flags and expressed their displeasure with China. Taiwan has long been a hotbed of anti-China sentiment, with major anti-communist protests having taken place there in the past.

2 news organisations in Hong Kong barred from attending Chinese National Day

According to a report by the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP), at least two major news organisations in Hong Kong were barred from attending a banquet commemorating Chinese National Day on Saturday, October 2. Two significant digital media organisations, Stand News and Citizens News were denied entry to the annual gathering for the Hong Kong journalists, which was held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. The news came at least two days before China's 72nd anniversary.

