On Thursday, the Taiwanese administration announced that it will be recalling its ambassador from the Central American nation of Honduras. The ties between the two nations have worsened in the midst of China’s growing influence in Latin America. According to CNN, the Taiwanese foreign ministry recalled the ambassador from the Central American country and expressed its “strong dissatisfaction” over Honduras sending its foreign minister to China amid rising tensions between Beijing and Taipei. The move “ignores the traditional friendship” between the two nations and “seriously hurts the feelings of the Taiwan government and people,” the ministry stated in a statement. The two countries have shared long-term relations with each other which span over 8 decades.

“Taiwan had repeatedly reminded the Honduran government of the risk of trusting China’s commitment to establishing diplomatic relations,” the statement further reads. The move by the Taiwanese administration came after the President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro announced on March 15 that the Latin American country will establish ties with China. The announcement by the Honduran president indicated China’s growing influence in the Latin American region.

China’s growing influence

The Chinese Communist Party(CCP) under the leadership of President Xi Jinping has managed to increase its influence in several Latin American and African regions. Over the years, 14 countries in the aforementioned region have decided to formulate official ties with China, CNN reported. Establishing ties with China will include recognising the Communist party’s “One China Policy.” Under this policy, Beijing has claimed Taiwan to be part of mainland China since 1949. Hence, if a country builds ties with China it would mean that they are recognizing the Chinese stance on the issue. This will also lead to the disruption of all diplomatic ties with the Taiwanese administration.

Countries like El Salvador, Burkina Faso and the Dominican Republic decided to cut all their ties with Taiwan in 2018. The next year countries like Kiribati and the Solomon Islands joined the league. Honduras’s growing proximity to China can be influenced by the economic perks that come with it. According to CNN, last week the Honduran foreign minister states that he hoped China’s growing diplomatic ties would bring greater investment and trade opportunities to the Central American nation. However, Taiwan from time and time again urged the country to be aware of the “Chinese trap.” Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu has expressed his discontent over the issue. “They have asked for a high price from us,” Wu told reporters in parliament last week, as per the report by CNN. “Because we don’t compete with China in dollar diplomacy, it has entered a very difficult stage. But all the colleagues at our embassy in Honduras are working hard and will work hard until the last moment,” he added. With the Thursday announcement, the 80-year-long ties between the two nations have finally come to an end.