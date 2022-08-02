Taiwan Reports Cyber Attack On Presidential Office Ahead Of Nancy Pelosi's Possible Visit

Taiwan's Presidential Office, on Tuesday, confirmed being hit by an overseas Distributed Denial-of-service (DDoS) attack at around 17:15 local time (2:45 pm IST). According to the Presidential office, the traffic on its official website was 200 times higher than that of a normal day, resulting in the crash of the website for 20 minutes. The attack comes just before US Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi's scheduled visit to Taiwan, which has provoked serious threats from China.

Pelosi, the Speaker of the US’ Lower House, the House of Representatives, is currently on her Asia tour and landed in Malaysia earlier today. However, her itinerary of visiting the disputed island nation of Taiwan has heightened the tensions and drew criticism even from Russia, apart from China.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has flexed its military power multiple times by reportedly violating the latter’s airspace by sending its fighter jets. Prior to the commencement of Pelosi’s tour, Chinese President Xi Jinping had warned the US ‘not to play with fire’. Earlier today, the Chinese embassy in the India even threatened of 'grave consequences' that would result from Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan.

“A visit to Taiwan by Speaker Pelosi would constitute a gross interference in China’s internal affairs, greatly threaten peace & stability across the Taiwan Strait, severely undermine China-US relations & lead to a very serious situation & grave consequences”, Wang Xiaojian, the Chinese embassy's spokesperson tweeted.

Taiwan first came into existence when Chiang-Kai Shek, founder of the Koumintang party and Mao Zedong’s rival, sought refuge in the island, previously known as Fermosa, after fleeing from mainland China in 1949.

In a press conference earlier, Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson of the Russian government, said that the US is increasing tensions in the region and called Pelosi’s visit “provocative”.

“We probably can't say for sure right now whether she will or won't make it there. But we can for sure say that everything that is connected with this tour and with a possible visit to Taiwan is, of course, purely provocative”, Peskov was reported saying.

Peskov’s statement comes amid China’s decision to increase military activities around the Taiwan strait and the mobilisation of tanks ahead of Pelosi's visit. Earlier, Beijing had even threatened to shoot down Pelosi’s plane citing the violation of airspace.