Taiwan Reports First Local COVID-19 Case In 250 Days, Tally Rises To 770

Taiwan has recorded its first locally transmitted case of the novel coronavirus since the month of April as a woman in her 30s tested positive after being in contact with a foreign pilot. The pilot tested positive for the virus between December 8 and 12. Taiwan is considered to have one of the strongest pandemic responses in the world with a total of 770 cases and just 7 fatalities. However, this new case has ended the 255 days run and can pose further difficulties in completely eliminating the virus.

Current situation in Taiwan

According to the reports by The Guardian, health minister Chen Shih-chung said that the pilot had not “truthfully declared” his contacts. As per the Centers for Disease Control, before returning to Taiwan on December 4, the pilot flew a Taiwanese airline cargo plane to the United States on November 29. Also, rules for pilots vary in Taiwan as they are required to isolate just for 3 days. Therefore, the pilot visited various establishments in Taipei. These included department stores. Soon after that, the pilot flew back to the US with two of his co-pilots who also later tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The pilot has been fined up to NT$300,000.

Recently, a health official of Taiwan said that it had set a goal to vaccinate 60 per cent of its population with a COVID-19 vaccine, reports AP. Jing-Hui Yang, a deputy director at the Central Epidemic Command Center said that Taiwan has signed an agreement with COVAX to purchase a COVID-19 vaccine. Also, it is in talks with vaccine companies who have candidates in phase 3 trials.

The island will be prioritizing frontline health workers and essential personnel first in terms of receiving the vaccine. After this, the target will be the elderly and those who suffer from existing chronic illness. The vaccine is expected to arrive by next year. However, Yang warned that an immunization campaign will take time and cannot be completed in a month’s period.

