Taiwan Rolls Out First Homegrown COVID-19 Jabs, President Tsai Ing-wen Gets First Shot

Taiwan started administering the country's first domestically manufactured COVID-19 vaccine, with President Tsai Ing-wen taking her first shot, on Monday, 23 August.

The Taiwanese President's decision to lead the way in taking the coronavirus jab, locally produced by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp, is expected to put to rest mounting criticisms about the vaccine's hasty approval. According to reports, Taiwan’s health ministry approved the emergency use of Medigen's coronavirus vaccine, earlier last month. In its effort at self-sufficiency, Taiwan decided to invent its own vaccine amid shipment delays by global drug companies that made the island’s vaccination drive sluggish.

President Tsai Ing-wen received her Medigen shot at a hospital in central Taipei, as she kick-started the country's vaccine programme. She was seen interacting with medical workers as they prepared her shot. The medics seemingly asked the Taiwanese leader if she was nervous, to which she responded by saying, no.

Taiwan’s jab manufactured by the Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp is a protein subunit vaccine that was rolled out amid a barrage of misinformation shared on social media that had made Taiwan's population hesitant. Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center opened the registration for the sixth round of vaccinations, including the Medigen jab, for its 298,000 doses for all eligible Taiwanese aged 20 to 35.

Today I got my first shot of #Taiwan’s own Medigen vaccine. Thank you to all our medical workers for making this such a smooth & painless process. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible—vaccines protect you & those around you from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/0rRdLT3jvC — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) August 23, 2021

Chinese media questions jab's efficacy

Taiwan Food and Drug Administration Director Wu Shou-mei told Nikkei Asia that preliminary data showed a seroconversion rate in the ninetieth percentile. The one million people who have signed up for Medigen include mostly younger Taiwanese and some foreigners.

The Taiwanese jab is not yet internally approved or recognized by the World Health Organisation and its efficacy has been brought into question by leading Chinese publications and the People's Republic of China. The vaccine has successfully conducted two clinical trials post which it received the emergency authorization use on 19 July 2021. The Medigen jab’s phase three trial in non-laboratory conditions is reportedly underway in Paraguay.

Former Taiwanese health minister Yaung Chih-Liang and former KMT vice chairman Hau Lung-bin failed to block the vaccine’s approval in the country's apex court. They had cited safety concerns saying that the vaccine was insufficiently tested.