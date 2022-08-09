Taiwan Says China's 'threat More Serious Now Than Ever' But It 'cannot Dictate' The Island

As China announces the continuation of its large-scale military drills, Taiwan has averred that Beijing’s threat to the self-ruled democratic islands is “more serious than ever” but Taipei will stand firm to protect its democracy. In an interview with CNN, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Monday that “China has always been threatening Taiwan for years and it's getting more serious in the last few years."

Noting Beijing’s anger over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, Taiwan's Foreign Minister said, “Whether Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan or not, the Chinese military threat against Taiwan has always been there and that is the fact that we need to deal with”. Wu also welcomed the island’s friends abroad and said that it was the only crucial part of Taiwan’s strategy to tackle China’s attempt to isolate Taipei from the world and claim its authority.

"[China] cannot dictate to Taiwan that we should not welcome anyone who likes to come and show support for Taiwan," said Wu, who has served as Taiwan's foreign minister since 2018.

"I worry that China may really launch a war against Taiwan," he also said. "But what it is doing right now is trying to scare us and the best way to deal with it (is) to show to China that we are not scared."

China to continue military drills to prepare 'joint defence' of Taiwan

Meanwhile, stoking further uncertainty amid ongoing tensions in the region, China’s Military on Tuesday announced that its navy and air force would continue joint drills in the waters and airspace encircling the self-ruled democratic island. Following the four days of large-scale military drills that were launched after the US House Speaker visited Taiwan for the first time in 25 years, the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command said that the upcoming drills were to prepare “joint defence” and “joint blockade” of the self-ruled island. However, it did not mention an end date.

It should be mentioned that China’s military announced the continuation of the drills, stated The South China Morning Post, shortly after US President Joe Biden said he was “not worried” about the People’s Liberation Army increasing pressure over Taiwan. Beijing has reacted furiously to Pelosi’s visit to the island which China considers its own. According to China’s authorities, the US House Speaker’s visit left Beijing 'hurt’.

“I’m concerned that they’re moving as much as they are,” Biden said. “But I don’t think they’re going to do anything more.”

Image: AP