Taiwan Says US & Japan's COVID-19 Aid Is To Check China's Influence In Indo-Pacific

The COVID-19 vaccine support by the United States and Japan to Taiwan, an island claimed by Beijing, is basically a countermeasure to tackle China’s increasing influence in the Indo-pacific region, Taiwan News reported citing a political scientist. As Taiwan faces a surge in coronavirus infections, the highest since the pandemic began last year, the US and Japan have pitched in their assistance and provided vaccines to the self-ruled democratic island. However, the American and Japanese governments have managed to irk the Chinese Communist Party that considers Taiwan its own ‘breakaway province.’

Just last week, Japan’s donation of more than 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccines reached the island and it was immediately followed by a visit to Taiwan by three US senators who announced the donation of 750,000 vaccines as part of the American program of distributing unused jabs across the globe. While some interpreted the moves by both nations as a reciprocation of Taiwan’s assistance to those nations in the past, Lin Wen-cheng, distinguished professor at National Sun Yat-sen University's Institute of China and Asia-Pacific Studies (ICAPS) said that Japan did it to check China’s political manoeuvring.

ICAPS professor Kuo Yu-jen suggested that the timely assistance from the United States and Japan indicates the two nations are including Taiwan in their joint strategy to counter China. Beijing has repeatedly claimed Taiwan as its own entity and has threatened to use force if necessary even though Taiwan has never been governed by China for over seven decades. In order to counter China’s aggression, Taiwan has enhanced its strategic ties. Beijing has said that ‘Taiwan independence’ means war.

China Says It Lodged Complaint With US

China’s foreign ministry said on June 7 that it had filed “solemn representations” with the United States after three US Senators on Sunday visited Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island claimed by Beijing. During a daily news briefing in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday as the delegation of US senators visited Taiwan to announce the donation of at least 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called the US-donated vaccines “timely ran” for the island as only 3% of its population is vaccinated. However, the visit acted as a major provocation for China that reportedly risks escalation of both cross-strait and US-China ties.

China expressed its anger over the US senators’ visit and said that it could further elevate the “separatist forces” on the island, that Beijing has said it will rule with force if necessary. In the same news briefing, Wang said that China “expresses strong dissatisfaction (toward the visit) and has lodged a solemn representation".

He also called on the US to “be prudent when dealing with the Taiwan question and avoid sending any erroneous signals to separatist forces" on the island. However, US Senator Tammy Duckworth said during the three-hour visit, “It was critical to the United States that Taiwan be included in the first group to receive vaccines because we recognize your urgent need and we value this partnership.”

IMAGE: AP

(With ANI inputs)