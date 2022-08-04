Taiwan: Seeking No Escalation Against China But 'forces Resolved To Uphold Sovereignty'

In the midst of rising tensions between Beijing and Taipei as a result of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence stated on August 4 that it seeks no escalation but remains vigilant to keep the surrounding region peaceful. The ministry tweeted, along with a video of army mobility, "The #ROCArmedForces are resolved to uphold our sovereignty and guard our territory. We stand with vigilance tirelessly to #protectourcountry. We seek no escalation but devote ourselves to liberty, democracy and the stability and security of our surrounding region."

#ROCArmedForces are resolved to uphold our sovereignty and guard our territory. We stand with vigilance tirelessly to #protectourcountry. We seek no escalation but devote ourselves to liberty, democracy and the stability and security of our surrounding region. pic.twitter.com/XYnhlT969P — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 4, 2022

In its largest-ever military drills around Taiwan on August 4, China fired ballistic missiles, sent out fighter jets, and stationed warships in a show of force sparked by the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island. Pelosi defied a number of stern warnings from Beijing, which regards the self-governing island as part of its territory, becoming the highest-profile US official to visit Taiwan in years.

China fires 5 ballistic missiles into Japan's exclusive economic zone

Meanwhile, on August 4, China launched five ballistic missiles into the Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japan, a close ally of the United States, has been instrumental in halting China's ascent in East Asia. It is the first time a Chinese military ballistic missile has landed in Japanese territorial waters, according to defence minister Nobuo Kishi.

"Five missiles were launched by China during military drills near Taiwan and landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. The development has been confirmed by the Japanese government."

Kyodo News quoted Japanese defence minister as saying, "This is a grave issue that concerns our country's national security and the safety of the people."

China launches military drills

China responded by launching a number of exercises in various areas around Taiwan, some of which were only 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the island's coast and crossed some of the busiest shipping lanes in the world. The drills, which involved a "conventional missile firepower assault" in waters to the east of Taiwan, started around noon (0400 GMT), according to the Chinese military.

According to Eastern Theater Command spokesman Senior Colonel Shi Yi, the mission was to test the missiles' accuracy as well as their capacity to prevent an enemy from entering or controlling a space. Taiwan claimed that the Chinese military "in several batches" fired 11 Dongfeng-class ballistic missiles and denounced the drills as "irrational actions that undermine regional peace."

Image: AP