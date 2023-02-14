Taiwan Set To Lift Travel Restrictions On Hong Kong And Macau Residents From Next Week

Taiwan would be retracting the travel restrictions orders on Hong Kong and Macau residents from the beginning of next week, February 20, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP). With this latest update, Hong Kong and Macau residents would be able to travel to Taiwan for individual sightseeing visits from Monday, said the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Tuesday.

The travelers would be able to apply for entry permits through the internet, as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mainland Affairs Council (MAC).

The lift from the ban on travel comes after the Taiwan authorities considered easing the coronavirus pandemic. According to Liang Wen-chieh, MAC vice-chairman, “The latest decision is made in consideration of the [easing] of the pandemic in Taiwan.”

“All restrictions imposed on visits by residents of Hong Kong and Macau during the pandemic will be removed as well,” said MAC vice-chairman

Taiwan to lift travel restrictions

Travel restrictions on residents of the two cities were imposed by Taipeian authorities on February 6, 2020. Under the imposed travel ban only people travelling for family, humanitarian, and work-related reasons were allowed to visit. Up to 15 days were approved for tourists who have been visiting in sightseeing groups. However, from Monday, next week, citizens born in Hong Kong and Macau or who obtained residency status before the handover of the two cities to mainland China in 1997 and 1999, respectively, could apply online for entry permits which would be valid for 30 days.

Further, those applicants who previously have been issued entry permits or have been authorised to enter Taiwan can also apply online. As per the new norms in which the ban would be lifted, tourists who want to stay in Taiwan for more than 30 days would be required to apply via the website of the island’s Ministry of the Interior.

“Since the COVID-19 infection data is more transparent in Hong Kong and Macau, this allows us to have a better understanding of the conditions there and [assess] when to resume normal travel activities for Hong Kong and Macau residents,” said Liang, MAC vice-chairman, while talking about the lifted travel restrictions.