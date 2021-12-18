Taiwan, Singapore Resume Military Drills Amidst Increasing Chinese Threat

Taiwan, on Friday, resumed military drills with Singapore in a show of power as the Chinese threat to its sovereignty escalates. Both the southeastern states signed the ‘National Defense Exchange and Security Cooperation Agreement’ in 2019 to enable joint military exercises and training. However, Singapore soon commenced exchanges with the Chinese military prompting Taipei to suspend its drills.

However, recent reports by United Daily News revealed that Singaporean troops were stationed in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Fengshan army base. It further said that both sides also conducted parachute training at the Chaochou landing field in Pingtung County. It is imperative to note that Singapore and Taiwan commenced their military cooperation back in 1975 and since then have conducted several joint drills including parachute training exercises.

The Chinese claim

China claims sovereign rights over the Pacific Island located roughly 100 miles from its coast and has been using carrots and sticks to make its democratically elected government surrender. Speaking at the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on 1 July, President Xi Jinping vowed for complete reunification of the motherland, fuelling fears of a possible annexation of the pacific island by Beijing.

Taipei, on the other hand, has reiterated that it was an independent entity. Earlier this year, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen said, "Taiwan will not act rashly but there should be absolutely no illusion that Taiwanese people will bow to pressure." She added that the country would “continue to bolster our national defence and demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves in order to ensure that nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us.” Lambasting Beijing, she further added, “This is because the path that China has laid out offers neither a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan, nor sovereignty for our 23 million people.” The US, meanwhile, has reacted to Beijing's pressure campaign with testy words and hardline policies - prompting its ally Japan, which has key trade relationships with both world powers, to eye the situation with caution.

(With inputs from agencies)

(File Image:mindefsg/Twitter )