Taiwan Slams China Over Largest Ever Air Incursion; Calls It 'bullying Act'

Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang has criticised the record number of China’s military jets entering into the island’s air defence zone as an act of “bullying”. Taiwan’s defence ministry has said that 38 Chinese military jets including nuclear-capable bombers entered its air zone in two waves including 25 and 13 planes. An additional 20 planes also flew through Taiwan’s air zone on Saturday, according to the ministry’s update on its official Twitter account.

While a self-ruled democratic island, Taiwan, calls itself a sovereign state, China has increased its claim on the island and calls it a ‘breakaway province.’ In several instances, the officials of China’s Communist government have revealed that it would use military force to curb the island’s independence. For over a year, Taiwan has been flagging China’s incursions into its Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). As per the DW report, the record number of planes flying in Taiwan’s air zone amounted to a large display of force on China’s national day which is celebrated on October 1.

If the Chinese planes that were flown near the island on Friday are taken into account, the number amounts to an unprecedented 38. Taiwan defence ministry also said on Saturday that it sent combat aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft and missile systems were deployed to monitor the Chinese warplanes. As per DW, Su told reporters, “China has been bellicose and damaging regional peace while engaging in many bullying acts...It's evident that the world, the international community, rejects such behaviour by China more and more.”

25 PLA aircraft (J-16*18, SU-30*4, H-6*2 and Y-8 ASW) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on October 1, 2021. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/C7012S8hSo pic.twitter.com/HoalLl3Ewx — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) October 1, 2021

13 PLA aircrafts (J-16*10, H-6*2 and KJ-500*1) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on October 1, 2021. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/0I7yRp7A6o pic.twitter.com/BHU0N81A1s — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) October 1, 2021

20 PLA aircraft (J-16*14, SU-30*4 and Y-8 ASW*2) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on October 2, 2021. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/ga0zLOIC4d pic.twitter.com/SA59EdkJW5 — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) October 2, 2021

China has said its flights are to protect the sovereignty

While China is yet to comment publicly on its latest incursions on Friday and Saturday, it has previously said that such flights were to protect the mainland’s sovereignty. As per The Guardian, Beijing has also said that such measures are aimed at 'collusion' between Taiwan and the United States which is also one of the most significant supporters of the island. The previous largest incursion of Chinese warplanes in Taiwan’s air zone included 28 aircraft and was carried out in June.

IMAGE: AP/Twitter

