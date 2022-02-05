Taiwan Slams Russia & China's Joint Statement, Says It Delegitimizes Taipei's Sovereignty

As Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the commencement of the Winter Olympics in Bejing, the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) denounced the joint statement published by Russia and China, claiming that it tries to delegitimize Taiwan's sovereignty.

In the joint statement, Russia reaffirmed its support for the "one China" principle and stated its opposition to Taiwan independence on international relations and global sustainable development. Furthermore, Russia and China stated that the promotion of democracy and human rights must not be used to exert pressure on other nations and that they oppose involvement in sovereign states' internal affairs in the name of preserving democracy and human rights, according to Taiwan News.

Should not force other countries to adopt 'one China' principle

Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release stating that China has never ruled Taiwan and only a government chosen by the Taiwanese people can represent the country internationally. The Ministry also stated that the Chinese government will not be able to change this truth, no matter how hard it tries to distort its position in Taiwan, according to Taiwan News. It also said that China has no right to represent Taiwan and it should not force other countries, international organisations, or international enterprises to adopt the "one China" principle against their will.

The Ministry also claims that China is using bilateral discussions with Russia to promote authoritarian growth, which is an "insult to the Olympic Rings." The Ministry continued by stating that the world recognises the horrible face of the Chinese Communist regime's aggression, expansion, and destruction of peace, according to Taiwan News. The Ministry noted that the Chinese government has used the Russian meeting to engage in authoritarianism expansion, at a time when the world's attention is focused on the Winter Olympics and cheering on their athletes.

Taiwan to defend itself if China attacked

China has increased pressure on Taiwan to recognise its claims to sovereignty. Taiwan's leadership declares that it wants peace, but it will defend itself if China attacked them. The US has also criticised the meeting of XI Jinping and Vladimir Putin, claiming that Xi should have used the meeting to urge for a reduction in tensions in Ukraine.

