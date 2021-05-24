Taiwan Slams WHO's 'indifference' And 'lofty Promise' After Not Getting WHA Invite

Taiwan slammed the World Health Organization (WHO) for its “indifference” after the self-ruled democratic island failed to get assess to its World Health Assembly despite the strong backing of Western powers and its own lobbying. While the 74th World Health Assembly is set to open on May 24, in a joint statement Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said that Taipei would continue to seek participation.

Wu also expressed regret of the United Nations (UN) health agency’s decision making body’s mediocrity to 23.5 million Taiwanese people. Taiwan also lashed out on WHO for its “lofty promise” of leaving “no one behind” and also refraining other member nations to get the benefits of Taiwan’s extensive public health and antipandemic experience. The Taiwanese government, in the statement, expressed “strong displeasure” with WHO’s decision.

The statement said, “As a professional international health body, the World Health Organization (WHO) should serve the health and welfare of all humanity and not capitulate to the political interests of a certain member,” referring to China that considers Taiwan as its own territory.

“Minister Wu expressed regret at the WHO Secretariat’s continued indifference to the health rights of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people. By disregarding the calls for justice from the international community to allow Taiwan to contribute to global public health and medicine, WHO not only contravenes the lofty promise of leaving no one behind that the United Nations system repeatedly emphasizes, but also deprives other countries of the benefits of Taiwan’s extensive public health and antipandemic experience. The government of Taiwan expresses strong displeasure with WHO’s decision,” it added.

China’s opposition to Taiwan at WHA

For several weeks over 50 nations including the United States supported Taiwan’s right to attend WHA as an observer, China has said that the island can only participate if it accepts it as part of “one China.” However, it is something that Taiwan has categorically rejected along with agreeing with giving Beijing the right to speak for Taiwan on the global front. Taiwan’s statement also accused Chian of falsely claiming that appropriate arrangements were being made for Taiwan’s WHO participation.

Wu and Shih-chung said, “China has continued to falsely claim that appropriate arrangements have been made for Taiwan’s participation in WHO. This wholly deviates from reality, contradicts international understanding, and violates the will of the Taiwanese people.”

“The People’s Republic of China has never governed Taiwan, yet it continues to make distorted interpretations of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and World Health Assembly Resolution 25.1, repeatedly misleading the international community,” it added.

IMAGE: AP