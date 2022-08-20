Taiwan Spots 21 Chinese Warplanes, 5 Naval Ships Near Strait Median Line As Tensions Soar

Tensions between Taiwan and China continue to escalate as Beijing on Friday sent at least 21 aircraft and five warships to conduct exercises near the border regions of Taipei. According to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, 5 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels and 21 PLA (People's Liberation Army) aircraft were detected on Friday until 5 PM. The planes included four Xi'an JH-7 fighter-bombers, two Sukhoi Su-30 fighters, and two Shenyang J-11 jets. The JH-7 and the Su-30 jets crossed the median line at its northern end, while the two J-11 fighters did so at the southern end, reported Taiwan News.

On Thursday, Taiwan reported that 51 Chinese warplanes and six warships breached its air defence identification zone (ADIZ) including 25 Chinese fighters bombers that flew east of self-governed island's median line. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) at 7 pm (local time) announced that as of 5 pm, 51 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) fighter jets and bombers and six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had encroached on Taiwan's ADIZ. Of these aircraft, 25 had either crossed the median line or had been detected flying in the far southwestern corner of the ADIZ to the northeast of the Dongsha Islands, reported Taiwan News.

It is to mention that day after the United States confirmed its intention to continue military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, China on Friday reacted strongly and warned it will respond to the ongoing "US aggression". Taking to Twitter, China's Ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, urged his American colleagues to restrain from conducting any military exercise with Taiwan and added it would only escalate tension between the two countries.

"We noted that the US military said they would have a military exercise or navigation again," Qin wrote on Twitter. "I do call on American colleagues to exercise restraint, not to do anything to escalate the tension. If there's any move damaging China's territorial integrity and sovereignty, we will respond," he added.

US says China must show it's not 'agent of instability'

As China continues to send warplanes near Taiwan in the backdrop of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, the US said Beijing needs to convince the whole world that it is not an "agent of instability". While speaking to CNN on Friday, US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said the Communist government needs to act peacefully on the Taiwan Strait issue and added Beijing has "overreacted" on the Pelosi visit issue. "We do not believe there should be a crisis in US-China relations over the visit -- the peaceful visit -- of the Speaker of the House of Representatives to Taiwan ... it was a manufactured crisis by the government in Beijing. It was an overreaction," Burns told the American television channel.

"I think there's a lot of concern around the world that China has now become an agent of instability in the Taiwan Strait and that's not in anyone's interest," he added.

Burns asks Chinese government to ensure peace in Taiwan

Notably, Burns, the former US ambassador to NATO, took charge as US envoy to China in March this year when the relationship between Washington and Beijing was at a critical stage over a range of issues, including China's human rights record, trade practices and military expansion in the South China Sea. Earlier last month, when the US announced Pelosi's visit to Taipei, he was summoned by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng, where he defended her visit and asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to ensure peace and stability in the region. "We've been very, very clear about (maintaining our policy). The issue is -- is one government going to react aggressively and violently to disturb the peace? That has to concern everybody in the world," he said.

Image: AP