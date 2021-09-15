Taiwan Starts A United Nations Bid Campaign Amid The Escalating Chinese Threats

On Wednesday, the media report said that the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York has launched an international campaign to promote Taiwan's bid to participate in UN activities, mechanisms, and meetings as a vital partner in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The effort was announced before the United Nations General Assembly's 76th session, which began on September 14. According to Taiwan Today, quoting the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the programme highlights Taiwan's contributions to global economic recovery and sustainable development to assist equip the world for a prosperous post-COVID-19 age.

TECO will hold conference in New York on September 16

The website Give Taiwan A Voice is the most recent government initiative soliciting international support for Taiwan's aspiration to join the United Nations system. On September 16, the TECO in New York will hold a conference called "Road to a More Resilient Future: Sustainable Support for Syrian Refugees" to reaffirm the government's commitment to giving humanitarian aid to refugees displaced by Middle Eastern wars.

A Chinese military plane came into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Saturday. According to the Ministry of National Defense, a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare jet of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) entered the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ (MND). Taiwan responded by dispatching planes, broadcasting radio warnings, and deploying air defence missile systems to track down the PLAAF plane.

Except on September 2, China has dispatched a mix of spotter planes, fighter jets and bombers into the zone every day this month. Beijing has increased its grey-zone tactics by sending planes into Taiwan's ADIZ on a regular basis since mid-September last year, with the majority of incidents occurring in the zone's southwest corner and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes.

China has warned that "Taiwanese independence" will result in war

Despite the fact that the two sides have been ruled separately for more than seven decades, Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy with almost 24 million inhabitants located off the southern coast of mainland China. Taipei, on the other hand, has resisted Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic connections with democracies, especially the United States, which Beijing has consistently opposed. China has warned that "Taiwanese independence" will result in war.

