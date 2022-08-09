Taiwan Starts Live-fire Artillery Drills To Counter China's Provocative Military Actions

Hours after China announced fresh military drills in the seas and airspace around Taiwan, Taipei has also fired live artillery simulating defence against Beijing's aggression, The Spectator Index reported on Tuesday. Notably, this is the first time when Taiwan has activated its defence mechanism intending to counter Chinese aeroplanes and warships.

Though it was not announced formally by the Taiwanese military, Central News Agency reported that Taipei will conduct live-fire artillery drills in southern Pingtung county on Tuesday and Thursday. Citing the anonymous source, the news agency reported that the Taiwanese military will conduct a similar military exercise with snipers, combat vehicles, armoured vehicles as well as attack helicopters.

Earlier on Monday, the People’s Liberation Army also confirmed they have been using anti-submarine drills, warplanes and ships, apparently targeting US support for Taiwan in the event of a potential Chinese invasion. On Sunday, tensions between Taiwan and China soared tremendously when Beijing sent at least 66 aircraft and 14 warships to conduct exercises near the border regions of Taipei. According to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, 14 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels and 66 PLA (People's Liberation Army) aircraft were detected on Sunday until 5 PM.

The Ministry said Taiwan has monitored the situation and responded to activities with aircraft. However, there were no reports of any direct confrontations from either Taiwan MoD or the Chinese PLA.

What leads to the uproar?

It is crucial to note here that the Chinese government had warned Taiwan of a dramatic situation for allowing US Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taipei. It sent 27 aircraft to Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) hours after Pelosi's plane left Taipei. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying dubbed Pelosi's visit "unhealthy" for "democracy" and added her visit only provoked and violated China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

However, Pelosi issued a statement describing her tour as a "strong statement that America stands with Taiwan." She said that her visit is part of broader travels in the Indo-Pacific, focused on security, prosperity and governance - on which Taiwan is a global leader.

Image: AP