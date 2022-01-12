Taiwan Suspends F-16 Training Missions After Fighter Jet Crashes Into Sea, Pilot Missing

Taiwan on Tuesday suspended training for its entire F-16 fighter jet fleet after one of its most advanced models crashed into the sea, seemingly taking its pilot with it. According to Taiwan News, the Taiwanese air force had said that an F-16V ‘Viper’ fighter disappeared off radar screens just minutes after taking off from Chiayi Air Base in southern Taiwan. While speaking at a press conference Air Force Major General Liu Hui-chien said that the pilot was practising simulated air-to-ground blasting during which his plane plummeted into the sea.

Liu Hui-chien said, “The pilot (Captain Chen Yi) was practicing simulated air-to-ground blasting, and visibility at that time was fine. When he proceeded to the part which required him to fire at a 20-degree angle, his plane rapidly slanted into the sea.”

Further, Liu informed that safety checks are now being conducted on all of Taiwan’s 140 F-16 fighters and an around-the-clock search for crashing pilot Captain Chen is taking place. According to the Taiwanese military, the jet had disappeared from radar screens about 30 minutes after it took off from the Chiayi Air Base on a routine training mission with other aircraft. Liu said that the weather conditions were good when the incident took place.

Taiwanese President orders all-out rescue effort

There was no indication that the pilot ejected from the jet. No mayday call was also made. The fighter jet had performed well over the past six months, with the latest safety check carried out in late December, Liu said. Now, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has ordered an all-out rescue effort and asked for clarity around the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. According to Taiwan News, there have been around eight accidents involving F-16s in Taiwan since 1998, a year after the first two 15- F-16s were procured from the US. The incidents have resulted in the deaths of three pilots and injuring a fourth, with five missing presumed dead. Additionally, a Taiwanese pilot died in an F-16 crash during a training mission near Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, US, in January 2016.

