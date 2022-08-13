Taiwan Thanks US For Taking 'concrete Actions' To Maintain Security & Peace In Region

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry (MoFA) on Saturday extended "sincere gratitude" to the United States for enabling them to maintain peace and security amid the premeditated aggression of China. Taipei thanked Washington for implementing "concrete actions" to help respond to the "unprovoked military intimidation". The statement from Taiwanese FM Jausheieh Joseph Wu's office added that Beijing's actions only strengthened the unity and resilience of what it described as the "global democratic camp".

The MoFA statement came after the US coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, Kurt Campbell said that China "over-reacted" to the short visit of US top lawmaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan earlier this month. Further, he also stressed that Washington will take "calm and resolute steps to uphold peace and stability" in the face of Beijing's growing efforts to undermine its neighbouring island. "These steps, across a range of areas, will unfold over the coming weeks and months because the challenge is long-term," Campbell added, flagging that the US cannot afford to make "reflexive or knee-jerk moves" at this point in time.

It is to be mentioned that China's ruling Communist Party has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan citing the "One-China Policy." Under the communique, Beijing forbids the visit of foreign politicians from engaging in bilateral talks with Taiwan, including visits. Recently, the CCP was infuriated by Pelosi's visit, which marked the highest-ranking official from the US to step foot on the island in 25 years. The People's Liberation Army (PLA), adhering to its threats, launched war-like aggression besieging Taiwan through waters and infringing its airspace by flying warcraft across the island.

US commits to one-China policy

Meanwhile, the US on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to provisions of the One-China policy, stressing that Washington does not endorse Taiwan's independence. Speaking at a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, however, clarified that it opposes any unilateral change to the status quo from either China or Taiwan. Price underscored the US will continue to remain consistent with its One China Policy while deepening its ties with Taiwan. Meanwhile, Washington will also advance its economic and trade relationship with the island country.

Chinese officials planning Jinping-Biden meet in early Nov

Sources close to the developments told WSJ that the Chinese officials are incumbent in "making plans" for the previously-discussed meeting. The in-person meeting between the two state heads will mark Xi's first international visit since the COVID outbreak two years back.

The potential meeting comes against the backdrop of preparations for a twice-a-decade Chinese Communist Party leadership election, where Jinping is expected to break with recent precedent and claim a third term as CCP head.

There is a whole line of events lined up in November. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi will attend G20 Summit to be held in Indonesia from November 15 to 16. Reportedly, he will then travel to Bangkok, Thailand's capital to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, the Chinese officials said.

(Image: AP)