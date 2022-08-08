Taiwan To Conduct Live-fire Drills To Assess Combat Readiness Amid Chinese Escalation

In response to the massive Chinese flare-up following US lawmaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Taipei on Monday announced that it is set to launch live-fire drills in Pingtung County. The planned exercises will be carried out on Tuesday and Thursday to display combat readiness amid Beijing's live-fire drills around the Taiwan coast, according to a CNA report.

The Army’s 43rd Artillery Command, 333rd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, the defense commands in Taitung and Hualien, and the Coast Guard are expected to participate in the coming drills, which will include 78 155mm self-propelled howitzers and six 120mm mortars, CNA reported. Taiwan Military Forces will also carry out planned exercises on September 5 in Pingtung district. The assessment drills will include combined arms battalions, snipers, Clouded Leopard armoured vehicles, and mortars.

China to continue military exercises around Taiwan

As tension grows unabated, Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), on Monday, announced that it will continue to hold maritime drills around Taiwan. In a Twitter post, the Taiwan Ministry of National Defence said Beijing is expected to further focus on anti-submarine and air-to-ship strikes. "14 PLAN vessels and 66 PLA aircraft around our surrounding region were detected today until 1700 (GMT+8). #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft in CAP, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems," Taiwan’s Defense Ministry tweeted.

On Sunday, Beijing sent at least 66 aircraft and 14 warships to conduct exercises near the border regions of Taipei. This came after Beijing launched 14 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels and 66 PLA (People's Liberation Army) aircraft were detected on Sunday until 5 PM. The Ministry said Taiwan has monitored the situation and responded to activities with aircraft. Meanwhile, warships from Taiwan and China sailed crossing the median lines- which is an unofficial buffer separating the two sides.

It is pertinent to mention that the dramatic escalation came after top US policymaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan during her Asia trip last week. The stop was described by Beijing as a major violation of Washington's commitment to the One-China Policy. Meanwhile, China stated that it will stop talks with Washington, further labelling US President Joe Biden's administration as a "troublemaker." In a statement, the Chinese embassy in Australia said that Pelosi's visit despite Beijing's objection "proves that the US is the biggest saboteur and destabiliser of peace in Taiwan Strait."

(Image: AP)