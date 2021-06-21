Taiwan To Maintain Consulate In Hong Kong Despite Visa Denials

Taiwan says it will continue operating its de facto consulate in Hong Kong in spite of visa difficulties for its staffers while also providing consular services online. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Hong Kong claimed that it has been denied visa renewal for its staff after they refuse to sign a statement accepting the “One-China principle” in 2018. At present, the consulate has only one employee left in Hong Kong, that too with a visa due to expire next month.

In addendum to staffers at the consulate, the Carrie Lam administration has also asked the heads of Taiwan’s trade office and tourism bureau to sign a similar statement, the head of the Mainland Affairs Council said Monday. The move has, meanwhile, faced strong opposition from Taiwanese national who term it as an effort to “belittle” their country. Additionally, the Ing-wen administration has also lambasted Hong Kong’s requirement dubbing it as “political suppression,” as reported by the Associated Press.

Since Taiwan’s independence from British rule, China has claimed sovereignty over its territory citing its ‘One China principle”. In recent months, the communist nation has stepped up its pragmatic threats to bring the self-governing island under its control by military force with frequent war games and aerial patrols. China has also opposed Taiwan’s statehood and the establishment of diplomatic offices abroad.

Haley warns against Chinese occupation of Taiwan

While Beijing continues to engage in a war of nerves with Taipei, Politician and former ambassador of United States to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley recently asserted that Washington must act “strongly” against Bejing and stated that “it’s all over” if China takes over self-ruled democratic Taiwan. As per The Hill, Haley told a closed-door meeting with members of the Republican Study Committee (RSC) that if China occupies the island, Beijing will be emboldened to seize other territories across the globe. She said reportedly to 70 GOP lawmakers, “The US must take stronger action against China” and it should start with a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing with allies including India, Australia, Japan, South Korea and Canada. Even as US lawmakers continue their call for boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics, US President Joe Biden’s administration has declined for months to reveal its present position on a possible ban.

Image: AP