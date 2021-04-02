Taiwan Train Crash: Over 30 Killed In Deadliest Rail Tragedy In Decades; Many Injured

A passenger train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan on Friday while travelling to the southeastern city of Taitung. According to Central News Agency (CNA), the derailment occurred at around 9:30 am this morning in a tunnel in Hualien County. The train was travelling from the national capital region on the eastern railway line. According to The Associated Press, more than 30 people have died in the accident, while hundreds remain injured. Some reports claim casualties to be much higher as many have been found without signs of life.

Rescue operations underway

According to the report, carriages of the train slipped from the tracks and hit a wall inside the tunnel. Emergency responders have reached the scene and are conducting rescue operations. Taiwan’s Railways Administration (MOTC) has said that the train was carrying around 350 passengers. People onboard the first four carriages have been rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment. Passengers in carriages five to eight have not been rescued yet as those coaches are stuck inside the tunnel and are hard to reach.

Initial investigation suggests the derailment could have occurred due to a “truck”, which was apparently not parked properly and may have come into the path of the train. Debris of what appeared to be a truck have been found near the derailment site, the pictures of which have been shared by Taitung’s fire department. Taiwan’s eastern coast is a popular tourist destination and many people travel via train to have the full experience of the scenery.

According to CNA, 18 people were killed and nearly 200 others were injured in 2018 after a train derailed from the tracks in northeastern Taiwan. The derailment is remembered as one of the deadliest train accidents in Taiwan’s history.

(Image Credit: AP/Representative)