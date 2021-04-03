Taiwan Train Crash: Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant For Suspect In Deadly 'rail Disaster'

Taiwan officials have sought an arrest warrant for the driver of a construction truck that is alleged to be the cause of the train derailment that left at least 50 people dead. The government-run Central News Agency (CNA) reported that the eight-car train, which was travelling to Taitung and carrying 490 people, came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien on April 2, causing several carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel. The fire department informed that the train driver was among the dead and more than 70 others were trapped inside for hours, while other survivors broke down windows and crawled along the train roof to escape.

The police believe that the derailment could have occurred due to a “truck”, which was apparently not parked properly and may have come into the path of the train. According to The Guardian, the driver of the truck was not in it at the time it slid down, and police suspected it had been “parked improperly”. The truck driver was taken in for questioning on Friday afternoon, and Hualien prosecutors office director, Yu Hsiu-duan, said that an arrest warrant had been sought.

Yu said that to preserve relevant evidence, the officials have several groups of prosecutors at the scene and they are searching the necessary places. The prosecutor’s office further confirmed that it had interviewed the truck driver, among others, but was not ready to file charges. As per reports, prosecutorial staff were visiting a mortuary Saturday to examine the bodies, office spokeswoman Chou Fang-yi said. President Tsai Ing-wen also visited the injured survivors in hospitals on Saturday.

‘Deadliest rail disaster’

According to reports, some of the dead are still awaiting identification, however, authorities believe that everyone trapped with the train’s heavily damaged carriages has been removed. Taiwan’s officials said that a French citizen was also killed in the crash, while two Japanese citizens and a citizen of Macau were among those injured. Railways news officer Weng Hui-ping called the crash Taiwan’s “deadliest rail disaster”.

While taking to Twitter, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen also informed that emergency services have been mobilised to rescue and assist. She also said that the officials will continue to do everything to ensure safety. In a statement, Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang also said that the Railways Administration would be required to immediately conduct checks along other track lines to “prevent this from happening again”.

In response to a train derailment in Hualien, Taiwan, our emergency services have been fully mobilized to rescue & assist the passengers & railway staff affected. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety in the wake of this heartbreaking incident. — è”¡è‹±æ–‡ Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) April 2, 2021

(Image: AP)