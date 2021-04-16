Taiwan Transport Minister Lin Chia-lung Resigns Over Train Crash That Claimed 49 Lives

Taiwan's Minister for Transportation and Communications, Lin Chia-lung on April 13 said that he has offered his formal resignation to the island's President and Premier. As per reports, the Taiwan government has accepted the resignation of the minister on April 15. Accepting the responsibility for the deadliest train tragedy in decades that killed at least 49 people and injured hundreds, Taiwan’s Minister of Transportation and Communications had offered to resign.

Taiwan Transport minister resigns

The transport minister Lin Chia-lung had said that he was willing to step down immediately after Taiwan plunged into mourning in the wake of the deadly rail disaster. The resignation of the minister was not accepted at that time as the government wanted him to focus on rescue work, reported AP. However, Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-Chang accepted the minister's resignation and his resignation will take effect on April 20. A memorial service was held in Taipei City on April 15 in memory of the 49 people who died in a train crash on April 2 in the eastern county of Hualien. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attended the service along with Premier Su Tseng-chang and Transport Minister Lin Chia-lung.

On April 2, Taiwan’s Railway Taroko No. 408 derailed and rammed into the wall at the Daqingshui Tunnel, north of Hualien County in the Taitung region at 9:28 am, carrying 490 passengers onboard. Shortly after it entered the tunnel, the train toppled crushing several passengers inside mangled coaches. Some survivors managed to climb out of the window safely on the roof but had to walk to safety. The train driver was reported dead following the harrowing incident, Taiwan's fire department said in a released statement. Taiwan officials have sought an arrest warrant for the driver of a construction truck that is alleged to be the cause of the train derailment that left at least 50 people dead.

(Images: Chia_Long/Twitter)

(Inputs from AP)