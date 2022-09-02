Taiwan Tycoon Plans To Train 3 Million 'civilian Warriors' Amid Rising Tensions With China

A Taiwanese entrepreneur has declared his intention to use one billion Taiwan dollars of his own funds to train 3.3 million "civilian warriors" and marksmen to protect Taiwan against a Chinese invasion. The declaration was made by Robert Tsao, a well-known businessman from Taiwan and the creator of United Microelectronics Corporation, a significant manufacturer of microchips, at a time when military tensions between Taiwan and China are rising.

Taiwan's defence ministry reported on September 1 that its troops had shot down a Chinese drone over the Kinmen islands. Tsao, 75, stated during a press conference on September 1 that Taiwan was increasingly under attack from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

He made a financial commitment to train "three million individuals in three years" while sporting a protective jacket and helmet. Working with the island's civilian defence organisation, the Kuma Academy, 60% of the cash would be used to develop an army of "warriors," with the remaining 40% used to train another 300,000 people to shoot.

Tsao said, "If we can successfully resist China’s ambitions, we not only will be able to safeguard our homeland but make a big contribution to the world situation and the development of civilisation."

Tsao was previously an outspoken proponent of Taiwan's unification with China

Notably, Tsao had previously been an outspoken proponent of Taiwan's unification with China and had relinquished his Taiwanese citizenship in protest over a government inquiry into his company. He then changed his mind after watching the crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, particularly the Yuen Long MTR attack, according to Radio Free Asia.

Tsao also declared that he had relinquished his Singaporean citizenship, that his Taiwanese citizenship had been restored, and that he intended to "die in Taiwan and stand with its people." The Kuma Academy was founded in 2021 in response to a growing desire among Taiwan's civilian population to be trained in guerilla warfare, self-defence, and first-aid techniques. Tsao approached it when it launched a crowdfunding campaign in August.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the community's appetite for civilian training surged, but the government remained unresponsive, focusing instead on strengthening its military and reservist forces. Taiwan has struggled to fill posts and maintain an adequate fighting force since transitioning away from a conscription-based armed forces, which allegedly had numbers fewer than 90,000.

Tensions between Taiwan and China have increased substantially in recent months, particularly following US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. In response, China's military surrounded Taiwan with three days of live-fire drills that included missile testing and several crossings of the median line - an unofficial border in the Taiwan Strait that China's government has previously denied.

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)