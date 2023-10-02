Taiwan Urged To Strengthen Defense Amid Growing Geopolitical Risks From China

Amidst China's pursuit of both "peaceful unification" and "unification by force" strategies towards Taiwan, a report commissioned by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) underscores the importance of Taiwan preserving its combat capabilities and employing asymmetric warfare tactics. The report warns of increased geopolitical risks and national security threats to Taiwan in the short to medium term.

It highlights that Beijing's tactics, including intimidation and local attacks, could cripple Taiwan's infrastructure systems, potentially affecting the outcome of any conflict. While China is attempting peaceful unification through economic incentives, it faces challenges related to Taiwan's political differences, resistance from its people, and international opposition. The report suggests that Taiwan should enhance its defence capabilities and readiness to counter both peaceful and military tactics.

China's unification strategies pose geopolitical risks to Taiwan

Taiwan must maintain its combat capabilities and employ asymmetric warfare tactics to counter China's dual approach of "peaceful unification" and "unification by force," according to a report commissioned by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC). The report warns of heightened geopolitical risks and national security threats posed by Beijing's strategies in the short to medium term. It emphasizes that Taiwan's readiness and ability to respond to intimidation and local attacks are crucial, as they could disrupt the nation's power, communication, and medical systems, potentially influencing the conflict's outcome.

While China seeks peaceful unification through economic incentives, the report highlights political and trust-related challenges between Taiwan and China's systems, pointing to Hong Kong's "one country, two systems" as a negative example. Regarding the "unification by force" strategy, China faces obstacles such as economic issues, military risks, Taiwanese resistance, and growing international opposition. The report also suggests that Chinese President Xi Jinping might attempt to consolidate his leadership by pursuing military actions to unify Taiwan by 2027, a move that could enhance his authority and legitimacy within the Chinese Communist Party.

Given the enduring political differences between Beijing and Taipei and the challenges in resolving tensions with the United States, the report underscores the need for Taiwan to raise public awareness of China's intentions and bolster its regulatory, mental, strategic, and military preparedness. It recommends improvements in Taiwan's defence and asymmetric capabilities and emphasizes the importance of a national defence strategy encompassing diplomatic, economic, and tactical elements, along with multi-layered deterrence capability.

Taiwan advised to strengthen defense amid China's dual unification plans

Newly recruited personnel of Taiwanese military practice with their bayonets. (Image: AP)

