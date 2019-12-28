Taiwan 'urgently' Needs Anti-infiltration Law To Counter China Threats: Tsai Ing-wen

President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday announced that Taiwan 'urgently' needs an anti-infiltration law. She further said that the law was severely needed to counter threats posed by China and its attempts to penetrate the island. According to President Tsai, China's opposition to the bill is illogical hypocritical.

'Urgently' needed

China claims Taiwan to be a part of its territory and has stated that it will reintegrate Taiwan one day by force if necessary, but Taiwan sees itself as an independent sovereign nation with the official name of the Republic of China. For years Taiwan has been trying to combat Chinese efforts to influence Taiwanese politics through underhanded means and this anti-infiltration law will go a long way in helping Taiwan resist Chinese influence.

Recently Taiwan ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has renewed its efforts to push forward the anti-corruption bill. The bill will be tabled on the coming Tuesday, December 31. If the bill passes it may turn into law ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections on January 11. During a policy address, President Tsai said that the bill was necessary so that Taiwan could counter the threats from China that can't be easily seen like a Chinese aircraft carrier sailing through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday. These threats include illicit funding of politicians and the media and other underhand methods.

Read: Taiwan President Urges More Discussion On Controversial China 'infiltration' Bill

Read: China Sails Aircraft Carrier Shandong Through Taiwan Strait As Poll Nears

President Tsai's main political rivals, Kuomintang has traditionally favoured close ties with China and has criticised this new push for the anti-infiltration law as nothing but an attempt by the DPP to gain votes and discredit the members of Kuomintang as Chinese agents. China in response stated that the DPP was trying to undermine democracy and was unnecessarily trying to make enemies. In response to this, President Tsai said that China's statements were hypocritical. She added that China has no democracy itself and does not hold elections and therefore should not speak of democracy.

Read: Taiwan To Provide ‘necessary Help’ To Hong Kong People If Needed

Read: Thousands Rally In Taiwan's Kaohsiung City Ahead Of Presidential Elections