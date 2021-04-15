Taiwan Vows To Deter China Threats, Says Will Counter 'adventurous Manoeuvres' With US

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on April 15 told the delegates visiting at the request of the United States President Joe Biden that the self-ruled Democratic island would work with Washington to counter Chinese military activities. Former senior US officials, including former US Senator Chris Dodd and ex-Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg, are currently visiting Tapei in a trip to indicate Biden’s commitment to Taiwan as well s its democracy. While addressing them on Thursday, Tsai told the American delegates in a meeting at the Presidential Office that Chinese military activities in the region are threatening global as well as regional stability.

Tsai said, “Recently, China has frequently dispatched military aircraft and warships to operate in the surrounding sea and airspace. This has not only changed the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region, but also threatened regional peace and stability.”

“We are very willing to work with like-minded countries, including the United States, to jointly safeguard the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific and deter adventurous manoeuvres and provocations,” she also said before pledging that island would continue to cooperate with the US to deter “cognitive warfare” and misinformation without elaborating.

Tsai’s address was live-streamed on Facebook in which she told the US delegation that the island is looking forward to resuming the trade discussions with the United States at the earliest as Taipei has long-sought a free trade pact with Washington. Taiwan is also China’s most sensitive territorial issue and the Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly condemned any nation for diplomatic ties with Taipei. Amid tensions, the US has shown keen interest in ties with Taiwan as its bilateral relations with China continue to deteriorate.

US-Taiwan partnership ‘stronger than ever’

Dodd not only told Taiwan President that the US-Taiwan partnership is ‘stronger than ever’ but also assured that the Biden administration will be the island’s “reliable, trusted friend.” Dodd said that the US will help Taiwan to expand its international space and support its investment in self-defence. Taiwan on April 13 unveiled new amphibious warfare that can be used to land troops and bolster supply to vulnerable islands offshore China and in the South China Sea.

Image credits: AP