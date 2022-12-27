Taiwan Vows To 'deter Threats' & Extend Military Services After China Stages Record Drills

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen vowed on Monday to "deter threats" against the Taiwanese "security & democray". Her remarks came after China reportedly sent dozens of jets close to the island nation. On Twitter, the Taiwanese President wrote, "An honour to preside over the promotions of our nation's Army, Navy, and Air Force generals, Ministry of National Defense." She further stated that "I will always stand with our troops; the better prepared our military is, the better Taiwan can deter threats to our security and democratic way of life."

An honour to preside over the promotions of our nation's Army, Navy & Air Force generals @MoNDefense. I will always stand with our troops - the better prepared our military is, the better #Taiwan can deter threats to our security & democratic way of life. pic.twitter.com/fCODx696G7 — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) December 26, 2022

President Tsai to announce the extension of military service today: Report

Meanwhile, it has also come to light that Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is scheduled to announce the extension of the current four-month-long mandatory military service today, December 27, at a press conference. According to a report published by Focus Taiwan, the event is scheduled to be held at 3.30 pm in the Presidential Office. After the meeting, Tsai will meet with her party leaders to discuss the matter at the Taipei Guest House, according to Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang. Notably, this issue has remained a matter of debate by the Ministry of National Defense and National Security Council for around two years. It is expected that the President of Taiwan will extend military service for another year today.

China sends dozens of fighter jets near Taiwan

Recently, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense reported that more than 10 aircraft belonging to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) were seen near Taiwan. Taking to Twitter, the ministry confirmed that "71 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected in our surrounding region by 6 a.m. (UTC +8) today. The R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities." It further mentioned that the armed forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities.

It is worth noting here that China has been continuously conducting military drills near Taiwan. Earlier this month, Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger warned of a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Previously, Chinese President Xi Jinping had stated that he would "never promise to renounce the use of force" on Taiwan. Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, which led to criticism of the US by Beijing. China's Foreign Ministry stated that the act contains negative content concerning Beijing. "China deplores and firmly opposes this US move, and has made serious démarches to the US," said a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

China-Taiwan tensions escalate after Pelosi's visit

Taiwan claims itself as an independent nation, but the Chinese government has always said that Taiwan belongs to China. The tensions between both the nations escalated after US House President Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taiwan earlier this year. After Pelosi's visit to the island nation, China has been continuously conducting military drills near Taiwan's border, a move that has forced Taipei to tighten its border and security.

Image: AP