Taiwan Vows To Protect Its Sovereignty, Rejects CCP's 'one China' Principle

Taiwan on July 7 not only reiterated the commitment to safeguard its sovereignty but also called on China to cease military coercion and political oppression against the self-ruled democratic island. While Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to reunify Taiwan during an event celebrating 100 years of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) accused the CCP of tightening its dictatorship veiled as national rejuvenation internally. It further accused the ruling party in the mainland of attempting to alter the international order with its hegemonic ambitions externally.

Taiwan’s MAC said in a statement, “Democracy, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law are the core values held dear by the Taiwanese society; these democratic values completely contradict the authoritarian political system of mainland China. The key to maintaining cross-Strait relations lies in mutual respect, goodwill and understanding. The 23 million people of Taiwan have already rejected the CCP's unilateral "one China” principle and "1992 Consensus" a long time ago.”

“The government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) is consistent in its determination to firmly safeguard national sovereignty, democracy, and freedom in Taiwan and to strive to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We call on the Beijing authorities to face up to the cross-Strait reality and respect the steadfast stance of Taiwan’s public opinion on the future development of cross-Strait relations,” it added.

China's 'one country, two systems' principle 'facade'

Meanwhile, Taiwan has termed China’s “one country and two systems” as a facade noting that it is really intended to annexe the self-ruled democratic island. Taiwanese government’s remarks came after it recalled at least seven representative officials from Hong Kong citing “unreasonable political preconditions.” The “one country, two systems” concept allows the People’s Republic of China to practice the “two systems” within its sovereign state.

However, during a televised interview, Chiu Chui-cheng, the Deputy Minister of Taipei's Mainland Affairs Council stated that the Hong Kong government was reassuring Taiwan’s representative offices in Hong Kong and Macau to sign a “one China” commitment letter.

As per news agency ANI, the signing of the commitment letter would have provided validity to China’s principle that Taiwan finds unacceptable, said Chiu. Even though China has not ruled Taiwan in over seven decades, Beijing claims the full authority of the democratic island of around 24 million people off the southeastern coast of mainland China. Further weighing in on the Taiwanese government’s decision to recall its representatives from Hong Kong and Macau, Chiu noted that the Hong Kong government failed to require other foreign embassies to sign such a document.

IMAGE: AP